Brown Family Wine Group expands relationship with Little Big

September 15, 2020 2:53
Communications agency, Little Big, has been appointed by Brown Family Wine Group to the PR account for its list of Tasmanian-based wine brands.

The appointment expands the group’s relationship with Little Big, which already works on the PR for its brand, Innocent Bystander.

Little Big’s remit covers public relations strategy and campaign delivery for Devil’s Corner, Tamar Ridge and Pirie over the next 10 months. The campaigns will focus on vintage releases, new wine offering and cellar door events, with consideration of local travel restrictions.

Acting public relations manager for the Brown Family Wine Group, Katherine Brown, spoke of the expansion of the relationship.

“We’re thrilled to have littleBIG working on our three Tassie brands. We’ve been tracking their progress and success with Innocent Bystander and have been incredibly impressed with their PR approach over the past two years, delivering some stellar results. We believe their approach for Devil’s Corner, Tamar Ridge and Pirie will be just as impressive and effective,” Brown said.

Little Big founder and director, Sally Harley, said: “We have a wonderful relationship with the Brown Family Wine Group, having worked closely with Innocent Bystander and Rutherglen wineries All Saints and St Leonards through our long tenure with the Winemakers of Rutherglen. We’re looking forward to delivering smart PR ideas and strategies for the Tasmanian wineries.”

Little Big’s client list includes the Queen Victoria Market, Visit Grampians, Melbourne Cocoa, Otway Pork, and Procal Dairies.

