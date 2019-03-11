Marcel Sydney wins Yellow Tail’s global creative account

Marcel Sydney has won a global creative pitch for Australian global drinks brand, Yellow Tail wines.

The pitch included four Australian-based agencies and US incumbent Burns Group.





Yellow Tail, Australia’s biggest selling wine in the United States, relaunched its Superbowl advertising in 2017 with work by Burns Group, followed by a local campaign a week later.

This year, Yellow Tail’s Super Bowl campaign switched from an Aussie theme to a ‘tastes like happy’ concept, featuring drinkers celebrating with wine.

Ryan Bernal, managing director of Marcel Sydney, said: “We are thrilled to be working with a global alcohol brand and particularly one that is known for disrupting its category.

“The Yellow Tail team have been fantastic partners throughout the process and are looking to improve their already impressive results. With creativity at the heart of the brand, we’re looking forward to helping them redefine Yellowtail across the world.”

Anna Czarnocka, global marketing manager for Yellow Tail, added: “We’re excited to appoint Marcel as our global creative partner across all markets outside the US.

“With a global brand like Yellow Tail which spans 60 plus markets ranging from undeveloped to highly developed, from new to mature and with many nuances in between, coming up with a global brand platform was not an easy task.”