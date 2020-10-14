Pernod Ricard’s agency shakeup spreads to creative with appointment of Emotive

Continuing its agency shakeup this year, Pernod Ricard has added Emotive to its roster, handing it creative and strategic duties for The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm and St Hugo wine.

Pernod Ricard kicked off the year by appointing Initiative to its media account. Since then four PR agencies have been added to the roster.

Liquid Ideas was engaged to act as a specialist media office for Pernod Ricard’s brands, including Jacob’s Creek, St Hugo and Church Road. The Mint Partners joined the roster in August to work on consumer and lifestyle PR for the business’ wine and spirits. A week later, it was announced that One Daydream would be working on a project basis for PR and digital campaigns, and, most recently, Electric Collective was hired to work across Pernod Ricard’s portfolios of spirits, wine and champagne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes in Pernod Ricard’s roster follow Eric Thompson stepping up to the global marketing director and CMO job in December last year.

In 2018, Cummins & Partners was appointed to Pernod Ricard’s creative account, servicing the Jacob’s Creek, I Am George and St Hugo brands. Mumbrella understands Cummins & Partners continues to be the strategic and creative lead across the three brands, and Emotive will work on St Hugo projects as member of the creative roster.

Pernod Ricard’s Thomson has been impressed by Emotive.

“In our short time working together, Emotive has impressed us with consistent out of the box thinking alongside real strategic nous. They are a passionate bunch, with an independent approach that ensures their focus is all about creating great work,” he said.

Emotive’s CEO and founder, Simon Joyce, said: “Pernod Ricard represents an incredible portfolio of luxury brands. To have the opportunity to collaborate with such a progressive marketing team on The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm and St Hugo is an absolute privilege. The luxury space is ripe for a shake up and the entire team is pumped to get new work in market and help drive even more success for these iconic brands.”

The Pernod Ricard win follows the agency adding Modibodi to its roster. The agency was behind Modibodi’s ‘The new way to period’ campaign that was temporarily banned by Facebook from being served to users as an ad.

In further changes for the agency, Emotive recently appointed Anna-Claire Clendon as senior strategist.

Clendon spent over five years at Wieden + Kennedy in London, leaving at the end of last year as senior communications planner in order to join Vice’ Virtue as strategy director.

Emotive’s managing partner and head of strategy, Michael Hogg, described Clendon as the ‘perfect fit’ for the agency.

“With a strong background in brand strategy and a specialism in integrated communications planning, Anna-Claire is the perfect fit for Emotive. More importantly, she’s super smart, a good human and tuned into culture in a way that puts me to shame, so we’d have been stupid not to hire her,” he said.

Clendon said of her appointment: “At Emotive I’ve found a bunch of brave, creative souls who dream big and are committed to making wonderful things. I’m excited to get stuck into problems with people that aren’t afraid to come at things a little differently. With such a talented team and a set of equally brilliant clients it feels like more great work is imminent.”