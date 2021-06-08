Adelaide Hills Wine Region partners with local agencies for creative and PR

Adelaide Hill Wine Region has announced it has appointed VEPR to its PR account, and Culture Crop to its design and creative account.

The announcement:

Membership organisation, Adelaide Hills Wine Region (AHWR) has appointed two new Adelaide specialists as its design and PR partners: Culture Crop and VEPR. The new appointments come as new Executive Officer, Fiona LeSage continues to strategically drive the industry body forward and raise the profile of the wine region amongst consumers, trade and stakeholders, locally and globally.

Culture Crop is an integrated design and marketing company specialising in the wine industry led by Stafford Trowse, who worked at some of London, Sydney and Adelaide’s best creative agencies before setting up his own business. Trowse has worked with brands including Yalumba, Barossa, Knight Frank and the University of South Australia, telling a story by bringing together branding and aspirational design. He is working with AHWR to revise all creative collateral, with a particular focus on its digital landscape, raising the visual standard and brand engagement to position it as a premium wine destination for consumers and visitors.

Victoria Evans founded VEPR in 2020, having gained nearly two decades of PR and marketing experience in the UK and Australia, specialising in communications and media relations. She has worked with brands including Ruinart, Nespresso, Bec Hardy Wines and Mollydooker wines and was PR Executive for Bird in Hand winery in the Adelaide Hills. Her remit is to provide strategic PR direction for the Adelaide Hills Wine Region, and tell its story through a communications campaign, primarily through media and stakeholder relations. She will be raising awareness of the region’s key events to a consumer audience, including the recent Chardonnay May initiative and forthcoming Winter Reds festival, while also elevating the region’s reputation in the wine sector as a producer of premium, cool climate wines that are growing in status globally.

Fiona LeSage, executive officer, Adelaide Hills Wine Region comments, “Since I joined Adelaide Hills Wine Region last year, it’s been a great opportunity to reset and bring on board aligned partners who can help share our story to the world. Both Culture Crop and VEPR have years of experience in wine marketing, and understand the huge opportunity we have to show the world what fantastic wines we are producing here in the Adelaide Hills. We’re a close community here, and it’s really important to us to support emerging small businesses in South Australia who are doing great things.”

Adelaide Hills Wine Region continues to work with Adelaide-based Starcom media agency, social media consultancy Felt Brand Stories and Triplezero for its web design services.