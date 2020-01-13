UnLtd’s Big Clash cricket to return in February with expanded Ladyballers match

The industry’s social purpose organisation, UnLtd, is bringing back Big Clash – the annual cricket competition between media agencies, creative agencies, media owners and tech companies – for the sixth year next month.

Last year’s events raised $135,000 for children and young people at risk, and UnLtd promises this year’s match to be even bigger, with an expanded Ladyballers match and free training sessions held by Cricket NSW for women who wish to participate.

The training sessions, run by a professional cricket coach, are targeted at all women in the industry and will aim to introduce them to cricket and help them prepare for the main event. Big Clash will be held on 13 February in Sydney and 27 February in Melbourne.

“We love starting the year with Big Clash – not only is it a great day out, it’s amazing to see the industry put their competition aside for the day for a good cause. Since its start six years ago, Big Clash has raised over $380,000 and we’re aiming to smash the $500k mark this year,” UnLtd’s CEO, and co-founder of Big Clash, Chris Freel, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Ladyballers games were fantastic last year and we are so excited to expand the game and double the teams in 2020.”

Ladyballers matches were first held at last year’s Big Clash, and will be expanded this time to cover the entire industry.

“We can’t wait to get back on the field to bowl some bouncers to our favourite agencies, tech and creatives,” Penny Kaleta, team captain for the media owners’ Ladyballers Sydney team said.

“We will be making most of the free training sessions to ensure we’re fit for fight by February.”

This year’s event sponsors include JC Decaux, Seven West Media and Australian Community Media, with Kookaburra the official equipment supplier.

Think TV CEO Kim Portrate, Omnicom Media Group CEO Peter Horgan and IPG Mediabrands CEO Leigh Terry will umpire the Sydney matches, while umpiring duties in Melbourne will be carried out by former Dentsu Aegis Network executives, Alex Pekish and Nick Swifte.

Team captains have been confirmed as follows:

Sydney:

Media Agencies: Ben McCallum, Mediacom

Media Owners: Guy Burbidge, Val Morgan

Tech: Ricky Chanana, Unruly

Creative: Russel Hopson, M&C Saatchi

Lady Ballers – Media Owners: Penny Kaleta, Nine

Lady Ballers – Agencies: Kathryn Furnari, PHD

Lady Ballers – Creatives: Sharice Bellantonio, Usual Suspects

Lady Ballers – Tech: Fiona Roberts, MiQ

Melbourne:

Media Agencies: Peter Butler, Spark Foundry

Media Owners: Tim Murphy, oOh! Media

Tech: Zane Goold, Big Mobile

Creative: TBC

Lady Ballers – Media Owners: Dolly Herbert, Foxtel

Lady Ballers – Agencies: Sarah James, Initiative

Players have been confirmed from: ACM, ARN, AthletesVoice, Big Mobile, Bohemia, Carat, EMX Digital, Foxtel Media, Facebook, Garden Agency, GoTransit, GroupM, Hearts & Science, Initiative, JCDecaux, LinkedIn, Maud, Mediacom, M&C Saatchi, MiQ, Network 10, Nine Entertainment Company, Nova, OMD, oOh! Media, Pacific Magazines, PHD, Publicis Media, REA, Seven West Media, Shopper Media, Spark Foundry, Storyful, The Royals, TBWA, The Guardian, The Monkeys, The Trade Desk, Tonic Health Media, Quantcast, UM, Unruly, Usual Suspects & Val Morgan.

Event details:

Sydney:

13 February 2020

11am-8pm

Sydney University, Oval 1, Camperdown

Melbourne:

27 February 2020

11am-8pm

Fawkner Park, South Yarra, Melbourne

The Cricket NSW training sessions will take place at Jubilee Park in Sydney on 13 and 20 January, and 3 and 10 February. All women in the industry are invited to attend the free sessions, and book by contacting bronte@unltd.org.au