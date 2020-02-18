News

Cricket Australia’s Karina Keisler to tackle the ball-tampering scandal at the Mumbrella Sports Marketing Summit

February 19, 2020 9:22
Mumbrella’s Sports Marketing Summit will return to Sydney on July 2, with Cricket Australia’s executive general manager of communications and stakeholder engagement, Karina Keisler, and the NRL’s head of marketing and brand, Peter Jarmain, already confirmed to speak.

In a revealing session, Keisler will lift the lid on how the Cricket Australia brand has rebuilt after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Keisler and Jarmain will be speaking at Mumbrella’s Sports Marketing Summit

She will explore how Cricket Australia used an integrated brand approach beyond traditional marketing tools.

Plus she will explain what went on behind the scenes to overcome the cricket brand crisis and how it restored Australia’s interest in the men’s team.

Joining Keisler at Mumbrella’s Sports Marketing Summit is the NRL’s Jarmain.

Jarmain will unpack how sporting events can compete with mainstream entertainment like concerts and festivals and get the attention of fans and ticket holders.

He will reveal how live sports events can become an experience with more to offer than just a game.

The session will provide insights into how to curate more immersive experiences and the role sound, light and vision plays in cultivating an experience.

Mumbrella Sports Marketing Summit will take place on July 2 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney. Tickets for Mumbrella’s Sports Marketing Summit are on sale now at early bird pricing and can be purchased here.

