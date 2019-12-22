‘Dear Marion’: Group of Australian creatives appeal to Scott Morrison’s mother to have the PM take action on the climate crisis

A group of Australian creatives have banded together to appeal to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s mother, Marion, and ask her son to take action on the climate emergency, in light of the ongoing bushfires.

The group, anonymously known as Dear Marion, has released a video with an open letter, asking Marion to tell her son that ‘it’s not to late’ and to care more about the environment than money from the coal mining industry and his relationship with US President Donald Trump. Mumbrella understands a well-known Sydney creative director is involved in the project.

The group explains they are not targeting Marion Morrison, but rather issuing a plea for help.

“The hope of the letter is that continued vocalised pressure from the Australian people will go some way to ending the silence and inaction on the climate crisis from the government. But if Marion does see it, maybe she’ll make her son think about how his inaction is affecting other people and their children,” they stated.

The open letter comes in light of the trending topics on Twitter, #MorrisonFires and #WhereTheBloodyHellAreYou, in relation to Morrison’s recent family holiday to Hawaii, and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring as state of emergency in the state.

Viewers of the video are invited to sign the letter via a change.org petition. It will then be mailed to Marion via Kirribilli House.